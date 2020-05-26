Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post sales of $306.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.30 million and the lowest is $273.80 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $526.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

COLM traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. 15,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263 in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

