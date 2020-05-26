Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 279,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

