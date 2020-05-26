Comparing Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & AMAG Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $327.75 million 0.82 -$466.46 million ($6.88) -1.14 Ceapro $9.71 million 1.58 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceapro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 2 4 2 0 2.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMAG Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -115.05% -28.28% -12.24% Ceapro -8.74% -5.05% -4.09%

Summary

Ceapro beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company's products candidates include Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women; AMAG-423, a polyclonal antibody in development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women; and Ciraparantag, an anticoagulant reversal agent for the treatment of oral anticoagulants or low molecular weight heparin. It sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. The company has a license agreement with Endoceutics, Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc., Velo Bio LLC, Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., and Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company specializes in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and process engineering in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals, and drug-delivery solutions. Ceapro was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

