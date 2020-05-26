Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,470. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

