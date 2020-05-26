Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.69. 38,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

