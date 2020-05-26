Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 10,390,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,469,357. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

