Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Comstock Metals Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

