CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40,071.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00011127 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.84 million and $40,071.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.02110736 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,568 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

