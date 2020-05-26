Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce $4.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.09 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 144,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.23. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

