Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

