Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJREF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 25,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.43 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.