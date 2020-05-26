Cred Market Capitalization Tops $7.27 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

