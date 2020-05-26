CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $92,256.53

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $92,256.53 and approximately $26,700.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055637 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.