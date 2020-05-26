Critical Contrast: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -46.13% -73.44% -27.10% Dyadic International -523.65% -22.87% -22.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 9.34 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -16.11 Dyadic International $1.68 million 97.94 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -19.32

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.68%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Dyadic International beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

