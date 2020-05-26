CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

Shares of CCI traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.20. 1,874,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

