CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.20. 1,874,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,807. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

