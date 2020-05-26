Crown Price Tops $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Braziliex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,724.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,885.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.02584537 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00597467 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011480 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,734,692 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Braziliex, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

