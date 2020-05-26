Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CRY traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $22.86. 115,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,721. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.74 million, a PE ratio of -175.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.