Cryptaur (CPT) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $16,686.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.03874947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

