CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0001

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $8,163.14 and approximately $66.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.02080775 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00183929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.