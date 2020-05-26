Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $22,408.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003837 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.03905527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003943 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

