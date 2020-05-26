Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $232.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.70 million and the highest is $240.75 million. Curo Group posted sales of $264.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $987.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,452.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Curo Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 399,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,547. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

