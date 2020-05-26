CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CVBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.03. 383,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 102.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

