CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 43,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,995. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of 220.50, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.88.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

