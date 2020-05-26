CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 59,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,948. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

