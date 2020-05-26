Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

