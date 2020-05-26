Datacoin (DTC) Price Down 9% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $14,013.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003625 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

