DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0002

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $160,268.61 and approximately $134,248.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00482197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029220 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004759 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

