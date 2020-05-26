Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “

Get Daxor alerts:

DXR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,163. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Daxor as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daxor (DXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.