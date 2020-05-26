DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,955. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $494.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,365 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

