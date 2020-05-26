DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.