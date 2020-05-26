Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 461,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,318. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 193,844 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

