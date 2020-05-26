Desire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,251.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Desire has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market capitalization of $7,291.69 and approximately $12,251.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.02310015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.02583546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00482762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00694836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076206 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00517361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

