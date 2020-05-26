Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $403,157.21 and $684.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00699818 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003634 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

