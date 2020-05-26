Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIOD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,943 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

