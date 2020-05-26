Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 604,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.