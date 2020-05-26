DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,032,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 3,673,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

