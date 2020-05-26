Dragon Option Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,770.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 77.3% against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,700.02 and approximately $6,770.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.02048407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00182679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,919,239 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

