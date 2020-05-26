Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.58 or 0.03878199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011264 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

