easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media headlines about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected easyJet's analysis:

Several research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.40.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

