ECC Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $143.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECC has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029025 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029636 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.41 or 1.00429800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

