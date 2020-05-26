Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

EIDX stock remained flat at $$45.00 during midday trading on Monday. 30,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,168. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

