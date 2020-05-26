Electra (ECA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,341.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $5,341.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electra has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,543,805,590 coins and its circulating supply is 28,676,649,037 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

