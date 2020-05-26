Elementeum Hits Market Cap of $54,995.28 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $54,995.28 and $505.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.02080292 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00183775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,222,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

Elementeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

