Elysian Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Elysian has a total market cap of $93,465.72 and approximately $463,635.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.03851676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

