ERn Financial LLC Buys 16,526 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after buying an additional 6,892,366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,846,000.

SPLG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 94,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,354. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

