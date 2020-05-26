ERn Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. 62,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,138. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

