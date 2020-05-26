ERn Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.06. 46,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.