ERn Financial LLC Purchases 24,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,875,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 143,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

