ERn Financial LLC Purchases 8,158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 313.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

